Reward Grows to $10,000 for Information on 17-Year-Old’s Stabbing Death

by Jalea Brooks

The cash reward was grown to $10,000 in the case of a 17-year-old girl found stabbed to death near Montgomery’s Regency Park neighborhood.

Montgomery police found the body of Maryuri Jissel Aleman Cantillano in a small wooded area on April 14th. Her family said she had been missing for nearly two weeks before she was found in the 5900 block of Christy Lane. Now, a devastated and shaken community is stepping up to help the teen’s family find justice.

The cash reward to try and keep her case from growing cold, is now up to $10,000. CrimeStoppers offered the first $5,000. The most recent donations are from Montgomery’s district 6 councilman Orande Mitchell, and several local business owners. Some of them knew Maryuri personally, others say they simply hurt for her family.

“It really bothers me knowing that someone was able to do something like that” said James Brown. Brown is the owner of La Taquiza Mexican Restaurant and Grill where Maryuri worked. “She just brought light into everything she was such a happy person” he said.

As a father of three daughters, Mitchell said the tragedy has weighed heavily on his mind. Maryuri’s body was lying in a park near a community center. “It just so happened that The Boys and Girls Club had been closed because of the pandemic but if they had not been closed, maybe a young child may have discovered her” the councilman explained.

Felix Montelara has been serving as Spanish-English translator for Maryuri’s family, as they wait for answers from police. As a member of Montgomery’s Hispanic Outreach Leadership In Action (HOLA) he says its important for Montgomery’s hispanic community to feel that they can come forward with helpful information. Unfortunately, Montelara says that is not always the case, pointing to a language barrier as one of the reasons potential tipsters stray away.

CrimeStoppers is urging anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is Maryuri’s case to call 215-STOP (7867) or through their app called “P3”, you can remain anonymous using both. CrimeStoppers says the P3 app allows you to submit a tip in Spanish.