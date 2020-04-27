Ron Sams Resigns as Montgomery Public Safety Director

by Alabama News Network Staff

The City of Montgomery has announced Monday that Ron Sams resigned as Public Safety Director for the city of Montgomery.

“I would like to thank Ron for his service to the residents of Montgomery during his years at the Office of City Investigations and for the last few years as Director of Public Safety,” said Mayor Steven L. Reed. “I wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Sams joined the city in 2010 as the Director of City Investigations.

Former Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange named Sams Director of Public Safety in December of 2017.