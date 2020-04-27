SBA Begins Accepting Paycheck Protection Program Applications, Governor Ivey Urges Residents to Take Adavantage

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Small Business Administration began accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications Monday, April 27.

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program

TODAY: SBA will resume accepting #PaycheckProtectionProgram applications from participating lenders. Learn how to apply and find a lender near you. ▶️ https://t.co/HL8Y4ZtSSz — SBA (@SBAgov) April 27, 2020

Governor Ivey released the following statement, urging Alabama small businesses to take advantage of this critical tool:

“Alabama small businesses are the lifeblood of our state’s economy, and I am grateful to the Small Business Administration and the federal government for offering them a critical lifeline during these uncertain times. The Paycheck Protection Program has been an effective tool for us in Alabama, and I am proud that the SBA is once again accepting PPP applications. As we work to gradually phase back in our business operations, I urge all small businesses to quickly take advantage of this assistance and to contact your banking institution or financial planner today.”