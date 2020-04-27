SBA Begins Accepting Paycheck Protection Program Applications, Governor Ivey Urges Residents to Take Adavantage

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Small Business Administration began accepting Paycheck Protection Program applications Monday, April 27.

https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program

Governor Ivey released the following statement, urging Alabama small businesses to take advantage of this critical tool:

 “Alabama small businesses are the lifeblood of our state’s economy, and I am grateful to the Small Business Administration and the federal government for offering them a critical lifeline during these uncertain times. The Paycheck Protection Program has been an effective tool for us in Alabama, and I am proud that the SBA is once again accepting PPP applications. As we work to gradually phase back in our business operations, I urge all small businesses to quickly take advantage of this assistance and to contact your banking institution or financial planner today.”

 

Categories: Coronavirus, News
Tags: , , ,

Related Posts