Alabama Stay-at Home Order Expires April 30; Safer-at-Home Order Becomes Effective until May 15

by Alabama News Network Staff

Governor Kay Ivey in a press conference with State Health Officer Scott Harris and other members of the Alabama COVID-19 task force, announced that the Stay-at-Home order will expire on April 30.

A new Safer-at-Home Order will go into effect at 5 p.m. on April 30 until May 15. The governor says the state is taking gradual steps to get things back to “normal”.

Governor Ivey urges citizens to continue social distancing and practice good personal hygiene. “We’ve focused on our physical health, now it’s time to focus on our economic health”, Governor Ivey said.

As part of the Safer-at-Home Order, all retail businesses can reopen with a 50 percent occupancy rate. Beaches are open and elective medical procedures can resume. Barbershops and salons, regarded as higher risk businesses, will remain closed for the initial phase of re-opening.

Non-work related gatherings of 10 or more still prohibited.