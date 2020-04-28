AlabamaWorks Replaces Alabama JobLink as State’s Free Online Jobs Database

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor would like to announce the launch of AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, the new free online jobs database that is replacing Alabama JobLink. The Alabama Career Center System is ready to implement the services of this new database.

For years, Alabama JobLink has served Alabama employers and jobseekers. AlabamaWorks offers the same great services plus some new, innovative services. There will be a mobile application that will allow account management from any mobile device. The AlabamaWorks app can be found on iPhone and Android app stores: Apple store ALAWorks – no space; Google play ALA Works – with space.

For existing JobLink registrants (employers and job seekers):

*Usernames will remain same

*You will receive an email with a default password

*Passwords will have to be reset

*Questions? Email HelpDesk@AlabamaWorks.alabama. gov

“ADOL is constantly looking at new ways to connect employers and job seekers. This new database and its mobile app is a big step in that direction,” said Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington.

This transition is the result of an ongoing effort for more than two years and is unrelated to any COVID-19 response, nor are any COVID-19 dedicated funds being used for the new website.