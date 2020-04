Beasley Allen Law Firm Serves Over 500 Bagged Lunches to MPD

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Tuesday, April 28, the Beasley Allen Law Firm partnered with Chappys Deli to serve lunch to Montgomery Police Department. They served over 500 bagged lunches.

Each division had a representative to come down and get the lunches for their civilians and uniform personnel. They served lunches to 13 divisions of MPD.

They say it’s a way to show their gratitude to the Montgomery Police Department and other MPD workers.