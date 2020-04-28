Larry Puckett Chevrolet, River Region Bank & Trust Donate N100 Masks to Jackson Hospital

by Alabama News Network Staff

Tuesday, April 28, Jackson Hospital health workers received N100 masks to help protect against COVID-19. Larry Puckett Chevrolet and River Region Bank & Trust voluntarily purchased and donated 52 reusable masks.

The hospital hopes to obtain more masks for its medical and cleaning staff throughout Montgomery. One out of every five COVID-19 cases require health care from Montgomery health professionals.

They collects masks from various organizations such as the military and offshore drillers. The masks will be essential in helping protect healthcare and cleaning professionals during the upcoming fall season.