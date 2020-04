by Alabama News Network Staff

A West Alabama sheriff is on the other side of the law.

Marengo County Sheriff, Richard Bates, was arrested on Friday, April 24. Due to recusal by Marengo County officials, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office served an arrest warrant for Bates. Officials took Bates to the Clarke County Jail for processing.

The Marengo County Sheriff was charged with 3rd degree domestic violence-harassment.