State School Superintendent Tours Perry Co. School District

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

State School Supt. Eric Mackey visits the Perry County School District Tuesday morning.

He got a first-hand look at the challenges many rural school districts have educating students from a distance.

Mackey toured Francis Marion School.

Then traveled to the Newbern community — to see a school bus that provides Wi-Fi for students in the community who don’t have internet access at home.

Similar school bus hot spots have been set up in other rural communities around the county.

“We’re out here today, pretty far out from the town of Marion. Certainly far out from any of the metro areas in the state with high-speed internet. I’m able to download and do whatever we want to do,” he said.

Mackey says distance learning is sure to remain a big part of public education in the future.