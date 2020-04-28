Strong To Severe Storms Possible Wednesday

by Shane Butler

High pressure moves out and allows a cold front to move into the deep south Wednesday. Rain and storms develop ahead and along the front. Some of the storms could be strong to possibly severe. The Storm Prediction Center has us in a slight risk for severe storms. That’s 2 out of the 5 on the storm index. The main threat will be damaging winds but we can’t rule out hail and a few tornadoes. The threat window opens up around 8am and last through 7pm.

The frontal boundary departs late Wednesday and we experience a brief cool down Thursday into early Friday. Skies clear as cooler air spills into the area. Highs drop into the mid 70s while lows make the upper 40s Friday morning. This should be some really nice weather conditions to end out the work week.

Much warmer temps will the weather story for the upcoming weekend. High pressure builds over the deep south and this keeps us dry and allows for lots of sunshine. Temps respond and we see highs in the mid to upper 80s through the early part of next week.