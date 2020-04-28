Terrific Tuesday; Rain and Strong Storms Likely Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

High pressure remains in control of our weather for one more day in Alabama. It is another cool start to the day with 40s and 50s, but through the day we are going to see tons of sunshine allowing temps to warm into the lower and mid 80s. Late today, clouds will begin to increase ahead of our next storm system.

STORMS MIDWEEK: Rain and storms return to Alabama early tomorrow ahead of a cold front. This is a very dynamic storm system, with the surface low and better dynamics well to the north of Alabama in the Great Lakes, but it looks like we may have to deal with a low-end risk for strong and severe storms in Alabama tomorrow. The SPC has nearly all of Alabama under a risk for severe weather tomorrow, with the standard “slight risk” (level 2/5) for much of our viewing area.

A line of storms will be ongoing tomorrow morning across the Southeast ahead of a surface cold front, but these storms should be weakening as they push into Alabama. Depending on the location and intensity of the morning storms, there appears to be a window for some atmospheric destabilization across parts of the Southeast ahead of the cold front tomorrow afternoon for areas of Central and South Alabama and Georgia. Again, this is going to be another conditional threat for severe weather in Alabama, but through the day, increasing shear values would support organized storms if they can redevelop. The main uncertainty for severe weather is the amount of instability that may occur ahead of the front. Regardless, at least an isolated severe risk for mainly large hail and strong to locally damaging winds appears possible tomorrow. The tornado threat is very, very low, but not zero, so we will at least mention a threat for an isolated tornado or two will. Severe storms or not, many of us should see nice rain, as rainfall amounts will be around one inch for much of North/Central Alabama. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: High pressure builds in behind the midweek front, and terrific spring weather looks to round out April and continue into May. Expect sunny days, with 70s and 80s for highs, lows will be in the 50s.

WARMING IT UP FOR WEEKEND: High pressure remains firmly in control of our weather for the first weekend in May, and the upper-ridge will intensify as well, so we are likely looking at the warmest weather so far this year across Alabama this weekend. The days look generally sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and lows in the 60s. Some model data suggest portions of Alabama may be flirting with 90s this weekend and into early next week. It looks like our next rainmaker arrives in Alabama the middle of next week, perhaps on Wednesday. Certainly seems like the weather pattern may be switching to a calmer late spring setup.

Please keep social distancing, and be safe.

Ryan