Troy Business Owners React to Updated Safer At Home Order

by Justin Walker

Local business owners are reacting after watching state and health leaders gave an update to the current safer-at-home order, which is set to expire Thursday.

Governor Kay Ivey says she is loosening some restrictions, but maintaining others during the coronavirus pandemic, as leaders try to figure out the best way to reopen the economy safely.

The new order includes a process of slowly reopening the economy by letting retail stores open up for business. But Ivey says there are guidelines that must be followed.

“We’re all excited about opening up, let’s make sure we don’t have to close again,” David Helms of Home Gallery said.

Helms runs the retail store near the Troy town square.

After being shut down for weeks, stores like his can now reopen under the new safer at home order. But they must allow no more than fifty percent occupancy, continued social distancing, and sanitation rules. Helms said he feels safe as long as people follow the guidelines.

“We have people coming and going quite often, but our occupancy is not a lot of people at one time. So we feel real safe about being able to get them in, do shopping, get them out, deliver. I don’t have any reservations about that. We certainly want to to be able to continue follow the guidelines that have been suggested, cause we believe in them,” Helms said.

Restaurants, however, must continue to strictly use curbside, delivery or carry-out services.

Mossy Grove Schoolhouse Restaurant owner Katie Romero had to shut her doors weeks ago because those services were not bringing in enough income. After learning that the new health order didn’t include reopening restaurants, Romero took the news well.

“I’m a little disappointed, but I understand. Alabama, we’re ready to get back to work, Mossy Grove’s ready to open up,” Romero said.

Romero says she and her staff will be ready when her doors are cleared to open.

“We’re planning on having my employees wear masks, and we have gloves that we wear. And the waitresses will be wearing gloves. We have hand sanitizer and stuff. And we sanitize our menus after each person has handled it before we re-use them,” Romero said.

Other retail store owners say they’re going to take a few days to figure out their best plan to reopen safely..

The business owners also say they have mixed feelings about whether they believe it’s too soon to begin the process of reopening the economy.