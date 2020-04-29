42-Year-Old Chambers County Woman Killed in Single Car Accident

by Savanna Sabb

A single-car accident has claimed the life of a Chambers County woman. Kristi Elizabeth Chriss, 42, of Valley, Alabama was killed in a single-car accident on April 29. State Trooper Micheal Carson says Chriss was killed when the 2017 Toyota 4 Runner in which she was the passenger, struck a guardrail, overturned, then went off the roadway.

Chriss was transported to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Carson reported that Chriss was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The crash occurred on U.S. 280 near the 54-mile marker, approximately 15 miles east of Sylacauga. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.