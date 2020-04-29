A Few Strong To Severe Storms Possible Through Wednesday Evening

by Ben Lang

Showers and storms are back in the forecast today. It’s been mostly rain so far today, but there’s still a chance for a few stronger storms this afternoon and early evening. The Storm Prediction center removed any severe threat for areas west of I-65 at midday, and reduced the threat to marginal (level 1/5) along and east of I-65. The main severe threat at this point is for wind gusts up to 60 mph, but even instances of those should be few and far between. While a tornado still can’t be completely ruled out, the threat is extremely low.

It looks like the threat for any stronger storms holds off until about mid afternoon. Enough instability could re-develop east of I-65 to allow storms to become strong to marginally severe. These storms continue east/southeast and eventually exit Alabama sometime this evening. Our threat for severe weather continues until about 7PM. After that, expect rapidly improving conditions. However, expect cooler temperatures with a clearing sky this evening and overnight. Looks like temperatures are down to around 60° by 10PM, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

Some clouds wrap-around on the backside of the exiting storm system Thursday. We’ll probably see a sun/cloud mix during the day, but no rain is expected. Temperatures remain cooler throughout the day, with a breezy west-northwest wind. Temperatures only warm into the low to mid 70s. Thursday night lows fall back into the upper 40s to low 50s under a generally clear sky. Sunshine looks more abundant Friday, with highs warming into the upper 70s to low 80s.

A warming trend commences this weekend. Expect highs in the mid 80s Saturday, with upper 80s possible Sunday. Both days look dry with plenty of sunshine. Our next chance for rain won’t be until next week. A weak front could sag into the state from the north on Monday, but the chance for rain in the southern half of the state still looks fairly inconsequential. We could see some showers around on Tuesday as the front momentarily stalls nearby. Models now show the front pushing fully through our area next Wednesday. We could see some showers as that occurs. We may also get another rush of slightly cooler and less humid air by late next week.