Birmingham Man Gets Attempted Murder Charge in Child’s Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Birmingham man has been charged with attempted murder in a shooting that critically wounded a 1- year-old girl. According to Birmingham police, on Tuesday 20-year-old Larry Jackson Jr. was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on the charge and a count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

News outlets report that as of Tuesday the victim, Liberty Hall remained hospitalized and in intensive care after she was struck by a bullet in the backseat of a car. The girl’s mother told Al.com she was running an errand with Liberty in the car when gunfire erupted.

Sunday evening. Sgt. Rod Mauldin said detectives are searching for other suspects. It’s unclear whether Jackson has an attorney who can comment on his behalf. The investigation remains ongoing while detectives continue searching for other suspects that may have been involved, says Sgt. Rod Mauldin.

