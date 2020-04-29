Car Set on Fire, House Shot Up on Mabry Street in Selma

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma Police need help finding the people who shot up a house, car and set another car on fire. The shooting happened at a house on the 1700 block of Mabry Street around 11 o’clock Monday night.

Chief Kenta Fulford says the suspects pulled up to the house, poured gas on one of the cars and set it on fire to lure the residents out of the house. And when they came out, the suspects opened fire, leaving the house and cars riddled with bullets.

Fulford says investigators are pursuing every lead.

If you have information that can help police, call investigators at (334) 874-2125.