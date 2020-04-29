Clearing And Turning A Bit Cooler

by Shane Butler

A cold front will sweep through the area and push the rain/storm activity to our east tonight. Skies will be clearing and cool/dry air spills into the state. Temps will drop into the lower 50s overnight and we could see upper 40s early Friday morning. High pressure will build over the deep south going into the weekend, This will provide tons of sunshine and much warmer temperatures. We’re looking at mid to upper 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday. A weakening front makes a run at us with little if any precipitation Monday. We will hold onto the chance for showers Tuesday but thinking a little bit better opportunity for showers Wednesday. It will come as another frontal boundary passes through the area. High pressure is back and we’re dry once again next Thursday.