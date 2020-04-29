Costco Requiring All Customers to Wear Masks Starting May 4

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wholesale giant Costco announced Wednesday it will soon require face coverings for all customers at its stores nationwide.

Beginning Monday, May 4, all members and guests will be required to wear a mask which covers their mouth and nose. It does not apply to children under the age of 2.

Earlier this month, Costco began limiting the number of people in its stores by allowing only two people per membership card to enter at one time.

Grocery stores across the region have enacted similar measures in an attempt to promote social distancing and keep their employees safe, such as reducing hours, having special morning hours reserved just for seniors, as well as limiting the total number of people allowed in their store at one time.

Effective May 4: Changes to Hours of Operation- Most U.S. and Puerto Rico Costco locations and gas stations will… Posted by Costco on Wednesday, April 29, 2020

On May 4, most U.S. and Puerto Rico Costco locations and gas stations will return to regular operating hours.