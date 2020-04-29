Debate Flares Over Legal Protections as Businesses Begin to Open

by Alabama News Network Staff

As governments across the United States gradually allow businesses to reopen, leaders are grappling with how much legal protection to give companies in case their workers get sick from the coronavirus.

Some states are getting pressure to adjust unemployment rules to prevent at-risk workers from losing benefits if they can’t return to work. The issue of liability safeguards for businesses has also vaulted to the forefront of the debate in Congress over the next, and fifth, coronavirus relief bill that’s still in its early days.

