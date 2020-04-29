Hyundai Power Transformers Suspends Production Until May 4 After Positive COVID-19 Test

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Power Transformers, USA has confirmed a case of COVID-19 among its workforce. The employee with the positive test was last on the site on April 24.

Hyundai Power Transformers say they have notified employees who may have came in contact with the employee with the positive test to report to their healthcare provider.

Plant officials say they are suspending production for all shifts until May 4.

A third party sanitation service has been contracted for additional sanitation measures across the facility.

Hyundai Power Transformers employee should contact the Alabama Department of Public Health at 1-888-264-2256 if they are having symptoms.