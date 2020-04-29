Montgomery Man Killed in Tallapoosa County Wreck

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a Montgomery man has been killed in a wreck in Tallapoosa County.

State troopers say 55-year-old Anthony L. Smith was killed when the tractor-trailer truck he was driving hit wires hanging over the roadway, a utility pole, then went off the roadway and overturned.

Investigators say Smith was not using a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened on Hix Road near Sasser Road, about eight miles north of Alexander City yesterday afternoon.