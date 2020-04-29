Pay It Forward: Emefa Butler of Uniontown

by Glenn Halbrooks

For our first Pay It Forward story, brought to you by The Vance Law Firm, we are honoring Emefa Butler of Uniontown.

She is the founder of C.H.O.I.C.E., which stands for”Choosing to Help Others in Our Community Excel.”

It includes a resource center, food pantry and scholarship program.

C.H.O.I.C.E. hosts an MLK breakfast each year. There’s also an after-school program and overnight trips for kids, transportation for the elderly and little league football.

For her efforts, The Vance Law Firm and Alabama News Network are presenting her with $333. Thank you, Emefa Butler, for all you do for people in West Alabama!