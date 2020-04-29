Rain & Storms Today; Severe Weather Possible…

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN/STORMS TODAY: A weakening band of rain and storms is moving into Alabama this morning. These storms are outrunning the main upper-level support associated with the cold front back to the west.

These initial batch of rain and storms will slow down as it moves into the state, as it waits on a push from the upper-level support and front back to the west. Ahead of this boundary, we are going to be watching and seeing IF instability can build in across a large part of Central and South Alabama, where the SPC has a “slight risk” (level 2/5) for sever storms today.

As the cold front approaches the state, we are going to see additional showers and storms develop as we head into and through the afternoon hours due to increasing shear values which will support organized storms IF they can redevelop. The main uncertainty for severe weather is the amount of instability that may occur ahead of the front.

If sufficient instability is in place, yes we will have to deal with strong to locally severe storms today with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. A tornado or two may also occur as low-level flow will be sufficiently strong to encourage some updraft rotation. But again, the tornado threat is very low.

TIMING: Rain and storms are ongoing this morning, but the main window for the chance for stronger to perhaps severe storms today will be as early as 9AM lasting through roughly 7PM.

Overall, there is enough of a threat for severe weather today that you will need to remain weather aware. This isn’t an overly impressive threat, but these can be the days which overproduce and you should always expect the unexpected when it comes to thunderstorms in Alabama. It only takes one storm to make it a very bad day for the state. So again, please stay weather aware today, and make sure you have multiple, reliable ways to receive severe weather alerts, including tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings. Hopefully will not see any severe storms today. As far as rainfall, amounts should be around one inch for many communities, so flooding is not a concern. Highs today will be in the upper 70s.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: High pressure builds in to end the week with terrific spring weather for the final day of April and the first day of May. Expect sunny days, with highs in the low 70s tomorrow, followed by upper 70s and low 80s Friday. Thursday night will be chilly with lows in the 40s again.

CRANKING UP THE HEAT: An upper-ridge will intensify over the Gulf Coast States this weekend, and we are likely looking at the warmest weather so far this year across Alabama. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature ample sunshine and dry weather. Highs both days will be in the mid to upper 80s, while some locations in Alabama may be see 90° on the thermometer this weekend.

Stay weather aware and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan