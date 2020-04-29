Selma Hospice Worker Designs Hot-Selling Bumper Sticker

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma hospice worker creates a COVID-19 bumper sticker for hospice workers that’s now being sold all over the country.

The bumper sticker identifies the driver of the vehicle as a COVID-19 frontline hero.

They’re made for hospice workers who have to travel to care for patients during the pandemic.

Tamika Ellis is the Certified Nursing Assistant who came up with the idea for the stickers.

She says the response to them has been tremendous.

“Oh, it has been awesome. The sales have been great,” said Ellis. “This bumper sticker decal has been going all over the United States from California to Florida to Iowa, Ohio. I mean many other places. Even in the state of Alabama.”

The design is also available as a car magnetic.

Anyone interested in getting a magnetic or a bumper sticker — call Tamika Ellis at (334) 224-3826.