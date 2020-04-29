Two More ADOC Staffers Test Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

On April 28, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) was informed via self-reporting that one (1) staff member employed at Ventress Correctional Facility and one (1) staff member employed at Kilby Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these two (2) staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.

These two (2) positive tests represent the 10th and 11th self-reported cases of COVID-19 among ADOC’s employees and contracted staff, eight (8) of which remain active. Three (3) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

As of Tuesday, the ADOC has not confirmed any additional positive tests for COVID-19 among its inmate population. A total of four (4) positive tests have been confirmed, and one (1) case remains active. All actively diagnosed inmates remain in quarantine or medical isolation and will continue to receive treatment. Two (2) inmates who previously tested positive are now considered to have fully recovered following a medical evaluation.

The ADOC accepted another community donation of 3,010 bars of antibacterial soap, 144 bottles of travel-size shampoo, and 489 small bottles of hand sanitizer. We again extend our thanks to all those across our communities who donated. Donated hygiene supplies will continue to be distributed strategically across our facilities.

The ADOC continues to distribute face masks produced at its factory plants at William C. Holman Correctional Facility and Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women to our inmate population. In order to track distribution of these masks across our system and ensure every inmate has access, we ask all inmates to sign a form upon receipt of their mask(s). This form includes a standard disclaimer indicating the ADOC-manufactured masks are not medical-grade (i.e., surgical quality). All inmates are informed they will receive a mask(s) regardless of whether they sign the provided form.

As a reminder, due to Monday’s state holiday, Tuesday’s testing chart updates includes data collected from Friday, April 24 – Monday, April 27.