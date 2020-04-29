Two Pike County Women Face Multiple Counts of Burglary

by Alabama News Network Staff

Around 5:19 am, Tuesday, April 28, officers from the Troy Police Department responded to a residence on Brookwood Drive in reference to a possible burglary that had taken place.

Dispatch took a call from a concerned citizen that observed two subjects walking from a neighbor’s carport carrying something. The caller could not tell what the subjects were carrying but saw them walk to a nearby car and leave the area.

When officers arrived, they made contact with the homeowner who was unaware that property had been taken from their residence. A quick review of security camera footage at the residence by responding officers provided suspect information. This information was passed on to other officers on duty who located the green 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis vehicle involved. The suspects were found within an hour.

Officers recovered property taken from three residences in the neighborhood.

The suspects, Dezarae Lashay Wiggins, 30, of Brundidge and Shasta Lee Brewer, 38, of Troy were taken to Troy PD for questioning by investigators.

Wiggins and Brewer were each charged with three counts of Burglary 3rd degree. Both subjects were processed through the Troy City Jail and then transported to the Pike County Jail.

Wiggin’s bond was set at $5,000 in each case and Brewer’s bond was set at $2,500 in each case. Burglary 3rd degree is a Class C Felony.