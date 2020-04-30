2 Deadly Shootings in 4 Days at Alabama Convenience Store

by Savanna Sabb

A teen is accused of a deadly shooting at a convenience store Wednesday, which happened at the same location as a fatal shooting on Sunday.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit says that 18-year-old Lamarcus McNeal is charged with murder in the death of 18-year-old Xzavier Eatmon.

Police say Eatmon was fatally shot Wednesday outside Winston’s Mini Mart in Tuscaloosa. Police do not believe it’s related to the Sunday shooting that occurred at the same store.

