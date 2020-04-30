ADOC Announces Fifth Case of COVID-19 Regarding a Bibb Correctional Institution Inmate

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has announced the fifth confirmed case of COVID-19 today. An inmate at Bibb Correctional Institution (Bibb) in Brent Alabama has tested positive for COVID-19.

The inmate tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital while under their care for a non-COVID-19 related medical condition. Prior to his transfer to the hospital, the inmate was housed in Bibb’s infirmary receiving treatment for his prior hospitalization.

The ADOC also was informed via self-reporting that one staff member employed at Ventress Correctional Facility and one staff member employed at Elmore Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their respective healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these two staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.

These two positive tests represent the 12th and 13th self-reported cases of COVID-19 among ADOC’s officers and staff, ten of which remain active. Three staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19 in facilities and best protect the health and safety of ADOC staff and inmates, all previously suspended activities – including visitation and volunteer entry – will remain suspended until at least May 15, 2020, at 5 p.m.

At that time, and in accordance with any new order(s) issued by Governor Ivey, the ADOC will reassess these preventative measures and make an informed decision based on available data either to extend or lift the current suspension (with appropriate restrictions in place).