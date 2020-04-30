Alabama Shakespeare Festival Postpones Spring and Summer Productions

by Savanna Sabb

The Alabama Shakespeare Festival has decided to postpone summer productions. Because the Safer-at-Home order prohibits large public gatherings, ASF felt the postponement was the safest reaction for the safety of ASF patrons, artists, and employees

ASF is working to reschedule productions of “Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella”, “Million Dollar Quartet”, and “Stages.” “The Moth” has also postponed its Mainstage storytelling event at ASF.

Along with the summer productions postponement, the pandemic has also forced early closings of spring performances of “Alabama Story and Ruby: The Story of Ruby Bridges,” as well as the cancellation of productions of “The Comedy of Errors” and “I and You.”

ASF has notified ticket holders and will hold tickets and seating for rescheduled productions. More information about the impact of the pandemic on ASF’s 2019-2020 season is available at ASF.net/updates.