Chilly Overnight!

by Shane Butler

We’re settling into a rather quiet weather pattern for several days. High pressure will be the dominate weather feature overhead. You can expect lots of sunshine along with much warmer temperatures. In the mean time, it will be a bit chilly overnight. Clear skies and light winds allow temps to fall into the upper 40s for lows. Abundant sunshine is in play for all of Friday. Temps respond and afternoon temps top out near 80 degrees. Saturday starts out chilly around 50 but warms nicely into the mid 80s by late afternoon. This warming trend continues right through the weekend into early next week. Skies remain sunny and temps climb to near 90 degrees by Tuesday. A potential rain maker heads into the area Wednesday. A few spots could see a shower or two but we don’t expect much more than that.