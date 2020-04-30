Dry with Tons of Sunshine and a Warming Trend Through the Weekend

by Ryan Stinnett

SO LONG APRIL, HELLO MAY: At the surface, an area of high pressure builds in to the Southeast today and will stick around through the weekend and into next week, bringing with it a drier air mass which will give us sunshine in full supply today and tomorrow. Highs today will be in the lower 70s, with gusty northwesterly winds. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the 40s, then tomorrow will be warmer with upper 70s.

VERY WARM WEEKEND: An upper-ridge will intensify over the Gulf Coast States this weekend, and we are going to have our warmest weather so far this year across Alabama this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature ample sunshine and dry weather. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s, while Sunday should feature upper 80s. Some locations in Alabama may see 90° on the thermometer this weekend.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A surface front will drift into the state early in the week, but with limited moisture and no upper-level support, rain chances will remain very low to near zero Monday and Tuesday. It will remain very warm with upper 80s for highs. Better rain chances on Wednesday with a low tracking across the region, so rain and storms are possible, but at this time severe weather is not expected. For the second half of next week looks very nice, and much cooler as a deep trough develops over the eastern United States. Highs will be back in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

Enjoy the awesome weather and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan