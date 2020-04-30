Evergreen Man Sentenced to 4 Years for Being Felon in Possession of Firearm

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, April 29, Mitchell Evan Gandy, 32, Evergreen, was sentenced to 48 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Louis V. Franklin, Sr. Following his prison sentence, Gandy will be on supervised release for three years.

Gandy was indicted by a federal grand jury in August 2018 on one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty to that charge on January 29.

According to court records, on February 14, 2018, a deputy stopped Gandy for speeding while he was traveling in Covington County. When the deputy approached to speak to the driver, he detected a strong smell of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and asked him to step out of the car. When law enforcement officers searched the vehicle, they found two handguns—­ a Glock 9mm and a Zastava 7.62mm. Gandy has multiple felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Covington County Sheriff’s Office investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Wendell prosecuted this case.