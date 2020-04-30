Man Charged with Stealing, Reselling Over 40 Apple iPads in Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Wetumpka Police Department is investigating a string of burglaries and thefts. During a recent burglary in Wetumpka, Sebastian Riggs, stole over 40 Apple iPad and 25 Apple iPod along with several other suspects.

Riggs is in police custody and has been charged with Burglary and Theft. After the burglary, Riggs sold several items via Facebook Marketplace, Let go, and eBay. Over the course of the Investigation, it is believed that other individuals may have aided in selling the stolen items in the surrounding areas.

If you believe you have bought a suspicious electronic item in the tri-county area with a matching description, please contact the Wetumpka Police Department at 334-514-5471. The iPads and/or iPod may have a place on the back where a sticker was attached.

If you have any information regarding the stolen Apple electronics, please immediately call the Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP (7867).

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward up to $5,000.