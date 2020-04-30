Montgomery VA Releases First Patient Who Tested Positive for COVID-19

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Veteran’s Affairs released its first patient who tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday after an almost 40-day hospital stay.. The patient was admitted back in march and placed on a ventilator. Marine Corps and Vietnam Veteran Robert Shaw spent 20 days on the ventilator and received physical and speech therapy.

Shaw says he is grateful to everyone at the hospital who helped in his recovery. His family and the VA staff were happy to see him go home.

“We were lucky that we got the patient later in the game because we really knew because we really knew what to look for and what course to take and how to try to get him off the ventilator and we were successful,” VA Doctor Sawsan Alkura said.

Shaw will still have to attend therapy to help regain his strength.