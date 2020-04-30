Multiple Agencies Serve Large Narcotics Warrant at “The Farm”

by Alabama News Network Staff

A major narcotics warrant was served in Autauga County Thursday morning. Multiple agencies (Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Elmore County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department, Montgomery Police Department, and the Prattville Aviation Unit) assisted in the raid of “The Farm”.

Police say “The Farm”, located off County Road 4 near Prattville, has been used for criminal activity for a long time.

The initial warrant for the raid was for narcotics and stolen property but police anticipate and array of seizures to come from the property. The warrant cited 12 different instances of narcotics back to 2019.

Several people were placed in custody.