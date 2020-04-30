Perry County to Open COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing Clinic

by Alabama News Network Staff

A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered at the Perry County Health Department on Monday, May 11, from 10 a.m. – noon while testing supplies are available.

For an appointment and to preregister call the Perry County Health Department, (334) 683-6153. To be tested individuals must be 10-years-old or older and meet the following criteria:

· Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND

· Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or

· Age 65 years or older, or

· Healthcare worker, or

· Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or

· Symptoms are moderate, severe, or worsening.

If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.