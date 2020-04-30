Perry County to Open COVID-19 Drive-Up Testing Clinic
A drive-up COVID-19 testing clinic will be offered at the Perry County Health Department on Monday, May 11, from 10 a.m. – noon while testing supplies are available.
For an appointment and to preregister call the Perry County Health Department, (334) 683-6153. To be tested individuals must be 10-years-old or older and meet the following criteria:
· Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath, AND
· Immunocompromised or have co-morbidities, or
· Age 65 years or older, or
· Healthcare worker, or
· Associated with a long-term healthcare facility, or
· Symptoms are moderate, severe, or worsening.
If you have no symptoms, testing is not recommended. If you have mild symptoms and do not fall into one of the above high-risk groups, it is recommended that you self-isolate at home and call 1-888-264-2256 if your symptoms worsen.