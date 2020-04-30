Poll Shows 68% of Americans Trust CDC on the Coronavirus Crisis

by Alabama News Network Staff

Americans are grappling with an essential question as they try to get the information they need to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis: Whom do you trust? Sixty-eight percent of Americans say they have high trust in the information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sixty-six percent highly trust their doctor or health care provider, and 52% said the same about their state or local government. That’s according to an Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll published last week. Just 23% of Americans say they have a great deal or quite a bit of trust in the coronavirus information provided by President Donald Trump.

