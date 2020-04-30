Troy University Announces Plans to Reopen Campuses

by Alabama News Network Staff

Troy University plans to offer in-class instruction this fall, and all campuses and locations will reopen on June 1, Dr. Jack Hawkins Jr., Chancellor, announced today.

FOR FULL ANNOUNCEMENT:

To the Trojan family,

This spring has been a time of uncertainty and challenge. The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted lives and threatened health and safety. And yet throughout these days, I have been impressed but not surprised by the courage shown by our students, faculty and staff, who have carried on with the life of the University in inspired and innovative ways. The Trojan Spirit remains undaunted, and it is in this same spirit Troy University now moves ahead to perform its mission of educating the mind to think, the heart to feel, and the body to act.

After careful deliberation with senior leaders, and in accordance with the new guidelines issued by Gov. Kay Ivey, I am pleased to announce Troy University will reopen and resume standard work schedules at all of its campuses and locations effective June 1. In particular I am excited we will welcome students to campus for in-class instruction for the fall semester which begins in August.

Classes will continue online through the summer. However, beginning in June our campuses will be open to accommodate functions such as IMPACT, our new student orientation. Two versions of IMPACT will be offered—in-person and, for the first time, we will offer online sessions for those who prefer this option, are unable to travel to campus and for international students. We are also planning to celebrate both our spring and summer graduates with a commencement ceremony on July 24.

Please be advised these plans are being reevaluated daily and will be adjusted as needed based on the latest state and federal guidelines. Moreover, we are fully aware of challenges posed by COVID-19 and are committed to modifying our operations as necessary to promote the health and well-being of our students and employees. This includes evaluating workspaces and classrooms to ensure safe distancing, rigorous cleaning and disinfection of the campus, and making adjustments to campus housing and dining. A team of leaders from across the University is already working hard to develop and refine new safety protocols, and we look forward to sharing those with you soon.Throughout this crisis, I have been encouraged to see Troy University’s culture of caring on full display as Trojans everywhere rose to meet this challenge head on. Our students, faculty and staff have reached out to the community through acts ofservice, offering resources and support . Our world-class researchers are looking for solutions to the challenges created by the virus. And our faculty, staff and students have used technology in innovative ways to stay connected and continue the missionof the University.

I am very proud of all of you, and I look forward to greeting you soon with a simple message— “Welcome Home!”

Sincerely,

Jack Hawkins, Jr., Ph.D.

Chancellor