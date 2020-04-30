What the Tech? How to Find Online Jobs

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the number of layoffs and furloughs rising and unemployment numbers top 30 million in just the past 3 months, Americans are looking for ways to earn money from home.

In some cases, working from home or “side hustles” can turn into full-time careers.

If you Google, make money from home, you’re going to see a lot of scams. But these ideas are reputable and they work.

Poshmark is a fast way to earn money by selling unwanted clothes and other items. Download the app, sign up for an account, take any items you’d like to sell, take some photos with your phone.

Add some information and post the listing. Poshmark even sends a shipping label.

While Poshmark gets a percentage of each sale, there are lots of stories out there from people who’ve made quite a bit of money plus, it’s a great way to spring clean.

Similar apps include thredup and Mercari which specializes in selling any items, not just clothes. If you’ve got skills, Upwork is an app to find freelance jobs such as graphic artists, personal assistants, email and social media marketing.

List your skills and be ready to go to work.

Virtual assistants who do things like responding to email, creating newsletters and administrative tasks. If you’re an accountant, you can charge as much as $250 an hour. Some freelancers on UpWork have made over 400-thousand dollars over a few years.

You can earn money answering surveys. It’s easy, takes no experience or skill at all. But for that reason, you’re not going to make enough to pay rent unless you spend most of every day answering surveys. Most surveys ask for information on brands and advertisers.

Other options include Doordash which requires you to deliver food from nearby restaurants to consumers. It can pay about $15 an hour, plus tips.

Amazon is busy as ever and lists virtual jobs online where you can work from home. Some are part-time but you may find full-time jobs with benefits.

If you find yourself furloughed or laid-off, take a look at working from home. You may enjoy it so much and make so much, you’ll never want to drive in to work again.