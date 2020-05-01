Alabama News Network Launches “Hope for the Hungry” Fundraising Campaign

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network are hoping you’ll join us in making sure everyone in our local area has food to eat during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are launching “Hope for the Hungry” to collect monetary donations for these local food banks and pantries:

Selma Area Food Bank

The Shepard’s Table in Greenville

Love Loud Montgomery and Lowndes

Faith Crusade Montgomery Rescue Mission

Elmore County Food Pantry

Autauga Interfaith Care Center

We are collecting monetary donations so the food pantries can buy exactly what they need, usually at a discount, and get the food to people quickly.

To donate, click here. You’ll be able to choose which pantry you’d like to have receive your donation and your contribution will go straight there.

Thank you for helping Alabama News Network bring much-needed food to hungry people throughout our local area.