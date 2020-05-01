Alabama State University Host Virtual Graduation Ceremony

by , Jerome Jones

Although the ASU Class of 2020 did not walk across the stage, graduates were still honored. On Friday the class was honored with a virtual ceremony.

Back in March the university announced that graduation would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but last month officials made the decision to honor graduates on the same day that they would have walked the stage.

“We wanted to make sure that we honored the students on the day that many of them had baked on their calendars for months,” said ASU President Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr.

Susan L. Taylor, Founder and CEO of the National CARES Mentoring Movement, and Editor-In-Chief Emerita of Essence Magazine was the guest speaker.

President Ross says the university will recognize the graduates at a traditional, in-person ceremony at a later date.