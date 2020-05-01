An Easterling Inmate Has Tested Positive For COVID-19 Making it the Sixth Confirmed Case

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) has confirmed that an Easterling inmate in Clio, Alabama has tested positive for COVID-19 making it the sixth confirmed case among the inmate population. The inmate tested positive at a local hospital where he currently remains. He was receiving care for advanced, non-COVID-19 related medical conditions that were considered critical prior to his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Upon completing the consultation with the State Medical Director at ADOC’s contracted health services provider, the decision was made to place the dorm at Easterling in which this inmate was housed on a level-one quarantine. Inmates on a level-one quarantine will be monitored closely for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 to include taking and recording temperatures twice per day. Appropriate measures will be taken should an inmate become symptomatic in accordance with CDC guidelines for COVID-19.

ADOC also was informed today via self-reporting that two staff members employed at Ventress Correctional Facility in Clayton, Alabama, and one staff member employed at Alex City Community Based Facility/Community Work Center in Alex City, Alabama have tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare provider.

The ADOC’s Office of Health Services (OHS) immediately initiated an investigation to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these three staff members. Upon completing the appropriate follow-up interviews and due diligence, OHS will advise any exposed staff members to contact their healthcare provider and self-quarantine for the recommended 14-day period or as advised by their healthcare provider.

These three positive tests represent the 14th, 15th, and 16th self-reported cases of COVID-19 among ADOC’s officers and staff, twelve of which remain active. Four staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by a medical provider to return to work.