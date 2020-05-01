Boy Killed in Apparent Hunting Accident Near Birmingham

by Savanna Sabb

An 11-year-old boy is dead after a fatal gunshot following an apparent hunting accident near Birmingham.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s office says the child was turkey hunting with a group when the shooting occurred Friday morning. A sheriff’s spokesperson says the boy’s father was with him at the time he was killed. Authorities are investigating the death as an accident.

