Capital Hill Healthcare and Rehab Celebrates Patient’s 100th Birthday

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Friday, May 1, Capitol Hill Healthcare and Rehab celebrated a very special birthday for one of its patients. Wilborn Vaughn celebrated his 100th birthday.

Vaughn was a World War 2 veteran and worked for the finance department in the army.

The Alabama Artificial Limb and Orthopedic Service brought in a firetruck and cheerleaders to help celebrate. The rehab centers played Michael Jackson’s greatest hits as they cut the cake.

Vaughn’s family and friends from Birmingham and Florida came to Montgomery to help him celebrate.