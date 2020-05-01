Huntingdon College Announces Fall Semester Start, Orientation Dates

by Alabama News Network Staff

Huntingdon President J. Cameron West announced Friday the College will begin the Fall semester on Monday, August 10, with in-class instruction. This is two weeks prior to the normal start of the Fall semester to enable the semester to end before the Thanksgiving break.

“The administration of the College is meeting daily to prepare to bring our community back to campus for the Fall semester,” stated West. “Our small size gives us an advantage over larger institutions as we create a learning and residential environment amid public health concerns. Over the coming weeks and months, we will develop and implement new health and wellness initiatives. We know that we will have a new normal in the Fall, but we believe that our faculty, staff and students can work together to promote the health and well-being of all of our constituents.”

The College also announced that freshman orientation will take place August 6-9, with freshmen residential students moving into their residence halls on August 6. “We can’t wait to have our students back on campus,” stated Senior Vice President Anthony Leigh. “For months, offices across campus have been developing a revised orientation program to better assist students’ transition from high school to college. We are excited for the class of 2024 to come to campus to start their Huntingdon journey.”

In lieu of on-campus June and July orientation sessions, Huntingdon will provide a variety of virtual orientation experiences this summer to help students prepare for August and to connect with their classmates. “We will have opportunities for students and parents this summer to have their questions answered and to begin to experience Huntingdon’s commitment to the success of every student,” stated Leigh.