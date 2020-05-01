Marvelous May Weather Well into Next Week

by Ryan Stinnett

WELCOME TO MAY!!!: At the surface, an area of high pressure has settled into the Southeast today and will stick around through the weekend and into next week, bringing with it a drier air mass which is giving much of Alabama tons of sunshine each day. The forecast for our Friday, expect a sunny and warmer day with highs on either side of 80° this afternoon.

VERY WARM WEEKEND: In the upper-levels, an upper-ridge will intensify over the Gulf Coast States this weekend, and we are going to have very warm weather all weekend across the state. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature ample sunshine and dry weather. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 80s, while Sunday will feature upper 80s. Some locations in Alabama may see 90° on the thermometer this weekend.

INTO NEXT WEEK: A a weak front drifts into the state from the north Monday and Tuesday, there could be some showers with it, but these should remain over northern portions of the state. The weather stays warm with highs flirting with 90° these two days. Wednesday looks to feature our best rain chances the next 7-10 days as rain showers are expected, but again, it doesn’t look like a big rain event and no threat for severe weather in Alabama. Behind the midweek system, the second half of next week looks very nice and much cooler as a deep trough develops over the eastern United States. Highs will be back in the upper 70s and lower 80s, and lows in the 50s.

MAY OUTLOOK: As we head deeper into the month of May, we slowly get out of our spring-time severe weather season in Alabama, as the storm track begins to shift to the northwest into the Plains, the Mid and Upper Mississippi Valley, and Midwest. Looking at the long range models, we see no evidence of any significant severe weather problems for Alabama the next two weeks. Early May can still be very active and is considered part of the spring tornado season here, but the number of severe weather events in Alabama really begin to drop once we get past April. Let’s hope this forecast holds true.

Have a fantastic Friday and keep social distancing!!!

Ryan