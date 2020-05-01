Montgomery Curfew Remains in Effect with New “Safer-at-Home” Order

by Alabama News Network Staff

Friday, May 1, marks the first full day of the state’s new Safer at Home public health order and follows one of Montgomery’s most active weeks of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases. In accordance with state guidelines and the reality of public health data, Montgomery’s citywide curfew will remain in effect.

“As our state eases COVID-19 restrictions, we must be deliberate in how we go about reopening our economy,” Mayor Steven L. Reed said. “The virus is still with us and threatens lives – especially among our most vulnerable neighbors – in Montgomery and throughout our state. While the Governor’s order opens up many more businesses, our administration will continue efforts to stop the spread by keeping the citywide curfew in effect and urging everyone to stay at home except for absolutely necessary errands or trips.”

Montgomery’s confirmed Coronavirus case count continues to rise, even with insufficient testing. April 30 saw the County’s daily COVID-19 cases increase by 19 to reach 337 total cases since March 15. More than 50 new infections were confirmed last week. Staying home for all but necessary trips protects the entire community, especially those most vulnerable to the virus – which includes the elderly, people with compromised immune systems and people with existing chronic conditions.

To prevent additional spikes in COVID-19 case counts, Alabama’s new Safer at Home order dictates all retail stores comply with the following rules: a. Emergency maximum occupancy rate. Occupancy shall be limited to no more than 50 percent of the normal occupancy load as determined by the fire marshal. This “emergency maximum occupancy rate” shall be posted in a conspicuous place, and enough staff shall be posted at the store entrances and exits to enforce this requirement. b. Social distancing. An employee of the retail store may not knowingly allow customers or patrons to congregate within six feet of one another. c. Sanitation. The retail store shall take reasonable steps to comply with guidelines on sanitation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“the CDC”) and the Alabama Department of Public Health.

The City of Montgomery invoked a curfew effective March 27 from 10 p.m. through 5 a.m. with the intent to prevent social gatherings and stop the spread of COVID-19. The Montgomery Police Department encourages citizens to observe this curfew and remain indoors during these hours unless you are going to and from work or have a valid reason to be outdoors.

For more information, please visit www.mgmready.com.