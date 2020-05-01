More COVID-19 Testing Available in Selma and Dallas Co. Area

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in the Selma and Dallas County area — now have another option available to get tested for COVID-19.

A mobile test site set up at Bloch Park in Selma is helping to provide greater access to testing. Testing will be available at the site — on Mondays and Fridays from 10 to 3 — for the next three weeks.

The test site is supported by Wal-Mart — Quest Diagnostics — and state and local officials.

Hadley Goodwin is the Market Health & Wellness Director for Wal-Mart.

“It’s a drive up clinic. They stay in the car the entire time and it is based on appointments. We can’t just have drive ups and just test them. You have to have an appointment,” said Goodwin.

Appointments can be made online at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com. The site uses nasal swabs for testing.

“The patient does the test themselves and we coach through that process — to make sure that its done correctly so that we get a good sample, so that the test is accurate.”

Hadley says the whole testing process — only takes about 15 minutes to complete.

The mobile testing unit is also providing COVID-19 testing in Demopolis and Thomasville.

DEMOPOLIS

Tuesdays

LA National Guard Armory

10 am to 3 pm

THOMASVILLE

Wednesdays and Thursdays

Thomas Regional Medical Center

10 am to 3 pm