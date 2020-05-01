MPD Makes Arrest in String of Burglaries at East Montgomery Storage Units

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have made an arrest in a string of storage unit burglaries in the Capital City.

Authorities say 36-year-old Thomas Smith has been charged with multiple counts of burglary (13) and theft of property (12). Police say Smith is responsible for a string of burglaries at East Montgomery storage units last month.

One victim had over $100 thousand worth of items stolen from a storage unit.

Smith was taken into custody on April 28. His bond was set at $215,300.