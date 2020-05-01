The heat cranks up this weekend

by Shane Butler

After a few days of cool spring weather conditions, we’re launching right into summer-like heat for the next several days. High pressure over the area will help keep the skies sunny and dry. Temps respond with mid to upper 80s for highs. Morning temps will increase as well with upper 50s to lower 60s likely through the middle on next week. A frontal boundary makes a run at us on Wednesday. Some moisture will accompany the boundary and we can’t rule out a few showers. After the frontal passage, temps will cool down for a few days. Looks like highs back the upper 70s to lower 80s for a few days. Next round of rain moves into the region next Saturday.